Himachal logs123 fresh infections

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON AUG 30, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The Covid active came down to 1,750 while recoveries reached 2,07,899 after 186 people recuperated. (Representative Image/HT File)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 123 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 2,13,245, while the death toll mounted to 3,576 after one patient succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 35 were reported in Mandi, 24 in Kangra, 23 in Hamirpur, 13 in Shimla, eight in Chamba, five in Kullu, four each in Lahaul-Spiti, Solan and Una, and three in Bilaspur. No case was reported in Kinnaur and Sirmaur.

The active came down to 1,750 while recoveries reached 2,07,899 after 186 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 47,578, followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,736 and 26,562 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,547 cases, Sirmaur 15,433, Hamirpur 15,249, Una 13,544, Chamba 13,438, Bilaspur 13,391, Kullu 9,479, Kinnaur 3,397 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,890.

