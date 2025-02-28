Himachal minister accuses Centre of step-motherly treatment; BJP hits back

Himachal Pradesh’s panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh while interacting with the media on Thursday accused the Centre of step motherly treatment with Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh’s panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh while interacting with the media on Thursday accused the Centre of step motherly treatment with Himachal Pradesh. (HT File)

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “He (PM) becomes a citizen of the state where elections are held, he starts eating and drinking in that state.” He was responding to questions from mediapersons regarding the PM considering Himachal his second home.

“When he (PM) comes to Himachal, it becomes the second home of the Prime Minister. Now he has started saying in Bihar that his favourite food is from there (Bihar). When he comes to Himachal, he talks about sepu badi,” said Singh.

Singh along with former CPS and MLA from Arki Sanjay Awasthy had accused the Centre of discriminating against Himachal Pradesh.

Hitting back strongly at Anirudh Singh regarding his statement on the PM, BJP’s chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal said, “The Congress government is making baseless statements on the Prime Minister to hide its failure. Due to this, the reputation of Himachal Pradesh is getting tarnished at the international level.”

Jamwal said, “For the Prime Minister, the entire country is a family, whether it is Kashmir or Kanyakumari, Gujarat or Himachal. He does not do the politics of regionalism, casteism and appeasement like the Congress which had led to downfall of the party.”