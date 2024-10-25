Himachal must get ‘Green Bonus’ for conserving its forest cover: CM to Niti Aayog

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pressed upon the NITI Aayog to consider “A different deal for the hilly states” because their needs were different as compared to other states. Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting at NITI Aayog in New Delhi. (PTI)

He said, “Himachal Pradesh acts as lungs for the northern India and must get Green Bonus for protecting the forest cover and natural resources.” He was speaking at a special meeting with the vice-chairman of the Niti Aayog Suman Bery, V K Paul Member of the Aayog and a panel of experts at New Delhi on Thursday.

He requested the Niti Aayog to study the peculiar needs of Himachal Pradesh and to plead its case with the funding agencies and finance commission. He stressed the need for a rightful pleaded share of royalty in hydro power projects being executed by the CPSUs.

He also emphasised the need for better air and rail connectivity for the State. Chief minister also discussed about challenges posing the state in terms of natural calamities and rising of cancer cases in the state and urged for a detailed study on the causes to take actions for their solutions.

The vice-chairman of the NITI Ayog said that a panel of experts will study the case presented by the State.