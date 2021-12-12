Himachal notifies committee to look into demands of New Pension Scheme employees

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday evening notified to constitute a committee to look into demands and grievances of employees covered under New Pension Scheme (NPS).

The notification to this effect was issued by governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. The committee will consult all the stakeholders.

Earlier in the day chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced to constitute a committee to explore possibilities to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state government employees after a delegation of the New Pension Scheme Employees’ Association met him at the Vidhan Sabha complex regarding their demand.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said the NPS was implemented in 2003, which had been accepted by the entire country, but now NPS employees are demanding to implement the old pension scheme again.

The CM said the government would constitute a committee and study the matter after which a decision will be taken.

He said that in 2003, the Congress government was in power and implement the NPS in the state.

But, now when in opposition, the Congress is trying to take political advantage, he alleged.

Earlier, members of the NPS Employees’ Association staged a protest at the Zoravar stadium near the Vidhan Sabha complex to press for their demands.

In reply to a question on the first day of the winter session, the government had stated that there was no possibility of restoring the OPS in the state.

The chief minister also hit at the Congress over discrepancies in the pay bands.

He alleged that today Congress is supporting the police personnel for their demand but it was the Congress government that changed the recruitment and promotion rules of the police.