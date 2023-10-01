Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal notifies Rajya Chayan Aayog to replace disbanded HPSSC

Himachal notifies Rajya Chayan Aayog to replace disbanded HPSSC

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 01, 2023 10:30 PM IST

The composition of the commission, chairperson, members, staff, budget and financial powers will be notified separately

After over seven months of scrapping the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur, after uncovering a paper leak racket, the state government has notified Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) for recruitment to Group C posts. The notification was issued late on Saturday.

In a meeting on September 14, the Cabinet had given approval for the new recruitment body after recommendations of the Sanan committee (HT File)

The state government has appointed RK Pruthi as the chief administrator.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The composition of the commission, chairperson, members, staff, budget and financial powers will be notified separately. Its headquarters will remain at Hamirpur and will function under the administrative control of the personnel department.

In a meeting on September 14, the Cabinet had given approval for the new recruitment body after recommendations of the Sanan committee.

The state government had suspended HPSSC in December, 2022, after a paper leak racket in over two dozen exams was unearthed by a special investigation team of vigilance bureau. The recruitment body was dissolved in February.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP