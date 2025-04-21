Himachal now sets Nov 2026 deadline for completion of Shongtong hydel project

The Himachal Pradesh government has set a target to complete the 450 MW Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project by November 2026. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the new deadline while presiding over a review meeting with officials from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and the energy department in the hill capital. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the meeting with the officials of the state electricity board in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, Sukhu directed officials to ensure timely execution of the project and prepare a power evacuation plan to avoid monetary losses once the project becomes operational. Once completed, the Shongtong hydel project in Kinnaur is expected to generate 1,579 million units of electricity annually, translating into a financial benefit of approximately ₹1,706 crore for the state.

Sukhu emphasised the need for a robust strategy to reduce power losses and curb electricity theft across the state. He instructed the HPSEBL to implement feeder metering and to carry out feeder-wise mapping of all consumer categories—including commercial, industrial and domestic—so that data can be accessed efficiently.

The chief minister has also directed that all HPSEBL employees currently serving on deputation in the directorate of energy, Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation and Power Corporation be given an option to return by April 30. The civil wing staff can also choose postings in the PWD or other departments.

Sukhu assured that the existing service terms, promotions and benefits would remain unaffected, with policy amendments being made where necessary.

To strengthen HPSEBL, the government plans to recruit 2,000 T-mates and linemen in the coming months.

Furthermore, Sukhu ordered the transfer of personnel posted in industrial areas for extended periods to promote transparency and accountability.