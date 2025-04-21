Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal now sets Nov 2026 deadline for completion of Shongtong hydel project

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 21, 2025 10:31 PM IST

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to ensure timely execution of the project and prepare a power evacuation plan to avoid monetary losses once the project becomes operational

The Himachal Pradesh government has set a target to complete the 450 MW Shongtong Hydroelectric Power Project by November 2026. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the new deadline while presiding over a review meeting with officials from the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and the energy department in the hill capital.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the meeting with the officials of the state electricity board in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the meeting with the officials of the state electricity board in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, Sukhu directed officials to ensure timely execution of the project and prepare a power evacuation plan to avoid monetary losses once the project becomes operational. Once completed, the Shongtong hydel project in Kinnaur is expected to generate 1,579 million units of electricity annually, translating into a financial benefit of approximately 1,706 crore for the state.

Sukhu emphasised the need for a robust strategy to reduce power losses and curb electricity theft across the state. He instructed the HPSEBL to implement feeder metering and to carry out feeder-wise mapping of all consumer categories—including commercial, industrial and domestic—so that data can be accessed efficiently.

The chief minister has also directed that all HPSEBL employees currently serving on deputation in the directorate of energy, Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation and Power Corporation be given an option to return by April 30. The civil wing staff can also choose postings in the PWD or other departments.

Sukhu assured that the existing service terms, promotions and benefits would remain unaffected, with policy amendments being made where necessary.

To strengthen HPSEBL, the government plans to recruit 2,000 T-mates and linemen in the coming months.

Furthermore, Sukhu ordered the transfer of personnel posted in industrial areas for extended periods to promote transparency and accountability.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal now sets Nov 2026 deadline for completion of Shongtong hydel project
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On