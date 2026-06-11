...
...
Next Story

Himachal okays 16.76-cr aid for business owners hit by Kangra Airport expansion

As the land acquisition process for the Kangra airport expansion is underway, ₹2,148 crore has been disbursed till June 4, officials aware of the matter said

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 05:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

With the Kangra airport expansion project underway, Himachal Pradesh government has approved 16.76 crore to 113 families on a humanitarian basis, who had shops and other businesses on government land, in the vicinity of the Kangra airport.

According to estimates, at least 1,500 households across 14 villages would be affected. (File)
According to estimates, at least 1,500 households across 14 villages would be affected. (File)

As the land acquisition process for the Kangra airport expansion is underway, 2,148 crore has been disbursed till June 4, officials aware of the matter said. The state government is expanding the airport and acquiring around 150 hectares of land for the project. The total cost of land acquisition has been pegged at approximately 3,500 crore.

Shahpur MLA and deputy chief whip Kewal Singh Pathania said this is perhaps the first case in the country where people running businesses on government land are receiving financial assistance from the government in connection with a land acquisition project. “The present state government is dedicated to supporting poor and middle-class families and this decision will help the affected people rebuild their livelihoods and continue earning a living,” he said.

The expansion project, which is underway, aims to increase the runway length of Kangra airport from the current 1,376 metres to 3,010 metres. This extension is crucial for accommodating larger aircraft, such as the Airbus A320, which will enhance connectivity between the Kangra valley and other parts of the country.

 
himachal pradesh government
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Himachal okays ₹16.76-cr aid for business owners hit by Kangra Airport expansion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON