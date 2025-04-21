Menu Explore
Himachal: One killed after overloaded Bolero camper falls into gorge

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 21, 2025 10:46 PM IST

According to police, the accident took place on Monday near Gusangu village when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into a deep gorge

One woman was killed and 25 persons sustained injuries after an overloaded Bolero Camper they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Dodra Kwar region of Shimla district, on Monday.

The Bolero Camper after it plunged into the gorge in Dodra Kwar region of Shimla district on Monday. (HT Photo)
The Bolero Camper after it plunged into the gorge in Dodra Kwar region of Shimla district on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Shana Devi, 35, of Dodra village.

According to police, the accident took place on Monday near Gusangu village when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into a deep gorge, killing the woman on the spot and leaving at least 25 persons injured.

Shimla senior superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed that around 20 people sustained minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Dodra Kwar. Five people who were critically injured have been shifted to Sandasu civil hospital, police said. A case has been registered.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: One killed after overloaded Bolero camper falls into gorge
