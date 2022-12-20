Himachal: Paragliding institute at Bir Billing to become operational in April

Tucked in the foothills of Dhauladhar mountains and a favourite destination for aero-sport enthusiasts, Bir Billing in Baijnath of Kangra would soon have National Institute of Paragliding and Aero Sports.

The institute, which is likely to be made operational by April next year, would give a boost to the tourism sector, said Anurag Sharma, director, Billing Paragliding Association. He said the student intake and fee structure of the school will be decided by soon.

The school will function under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali. Sharma said that chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu would inaugurate the school.

He said the association will request Sukhu to authorise a suitable agency for the permanent running of the school.

The paragliding institute was approved for Bir Billing after the successful organisation of Paragliding World Cup in October 2015.

The foundation stone of the institute was laid by then CM Virbhadra Singh in November the same year.

The Union ministry of tourism had made a provision of ₹9 crore for the school, for which 29 kanals of land was also made available at some distance from the landing site of Bir Billing.