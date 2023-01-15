Himachal plans drug sensitisation programmes for students

Going all out in the war against drugs, the Himachal Pradesh education department has planned a multi-pronged awareness campaign among students across the state.

Reviewing functioning of the education department, days after assuming office, education department Rohit Thakur said, “Drug menace is a social problem. We are studying how other states ran programme to sensitise youth and children.”

“There is a lot to be done in the field of education in Himachal. The prime focus will be on raising the education standards in schools,” said the minister.

The state’s literacy rate has reached 86 %. The Congress, that came into power a month ago, has promised to set up four English medium schools in every assembly segment.

Thakur said the government is also working to ensure that far-flung areas such as Dodra Kwar in Shimla, Pangi in Bharmuar, Bhara Bhangal in Kangra district, are not devoid of quality education. “It is often see that teachers are not willing to take a transfer to such areas as they have bear a lot of hardships at these places. As a result, the education of students in these areas gets affected.”

The education minister said that a policy will be brought in to fill all posts in educational institutions in remote areas.

He said new courses would also be started in ITI, polytechnic and engineering colleges.

