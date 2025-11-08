Himachal Police cancel promotion test following high court order

In compliance with the Himachal Pradesh high court directives, the state police has again cancelled the online B-1 test which was scheduled for November 9. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 19 and the Himachal high court has also sought a response from the department in this regard within 10 days. (File)

The B1 test for Himachal Pradesh Police is an online, promotion-based exam for constables to become head constables

The step was taken following the HC’s order after the plea challenging the test came up for hearing. Counsel for the petitioners submitted that almost 60% of promotions to the post of Head Constables are made from those, who qualify B-I test; 30% on the basis of seniority; and 10% from those who are consistent outstanding performers in job or sports or display exceptional bravery during job. It has been projected that those falling under 30% get promoted more or less after 34 years of service and large number of Constables in this category superannuate without getting any promotion at all in their service career.

The counsels for the petitioners pointed out that B-I examination, which is sought to be stayed by the applicants/petitioners in this application, was initially scheduled for September 21 but was cancelled. Second time, it was scheduled for October 26 but was again cancelled and for the third time, B-I test has now been scheduled for day after November 9.

“The petitioners have been, prima facie, able to establish that irreparable loss and injury shall be caused to them in case respondents are allowed to proceed with the B-I test, which is now scheduled for November 9, after a gap of 7 years,” read an order issued by a single bench of justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua.

“At this stage, petitioners’ contention appears to be justified that B-I test being held on November 9, may not be practical for safeguarding their (General Duty Police Officials) interests as it was not held yearly, is being held after a gap of 7 years, hence, will disfavour those who were eligible 7 years ago. Such incumbents in line of duty 24X7 will have to compete with fresh entrants,” read the order.

“Further, petitioners’ contention of providing promotional avenues to the post of head constable disregarding B-I test in view of materials highlighted, cannot be brushed aside at this stage. Holding of B-I test, its relevance and necessity for making promotions to the post of Head Constable, in the given facts and circumstances, needs to be deliberated upon in light of grounds urged for the petitioner. Hence, the respondents are directed not to proceed with the B-I test, that is stated to be scheduled on November 9, till the next date of hearing,” the the court of justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 19. The court has also sought a response from the department in this regard within 10 days.

Previously, on October 26, the test could not be submitted due to a technical glitch, and the exam had to be cancelled. This exam is an internal examination of the Himachal Pradesh Police department.

Additional advocate general submitted that in terms of the standing orders existing as on date and the rules position, promotion of General Duty Police Officials from the post of Constable to that of Head Constable can only be ordered on the basis of their passing the B-I test.