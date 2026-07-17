Himachal police seize assets worth 2 cr belonging to 2 drug traffickers’

In a major crackdown on the financial network of narcotics trafficking, Shimla police have seized illegal movable and immovable assets worth ₹2.28 crore in two separate NDPS cases, following detailed financial investigations, officials said on Thursday.

In the first case, registered at Kotkhai police station on September 19, 2024, under Sections 21, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), investigators conducted an extensive financial probe against 17 accused. (File)

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The action forms part of the district police’s strategy to dismantle the economic infrastructure of drug trafficking by targeting properties allegedly acquired from proceeds of crime, in addition to prosecuting those involved in narcotics offences.

In the first case, registered at Kotkhai police station on September 19, 2024, under Sections 21, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), investigators conducted an extensive financial probe against 17 accused.

The investigation found that proceeds from drug trafficking had allegedly been used to acquire 16 vehicles, two residential flats in Chopra Apartments, Solan, purchased by Harinder Singh and Pradeep Kumar, and one residential house, with a combined estimated value of ₹2.05 crore. Police said the assets were disproportionate to the accused persons’ known lawful sources of income and have been seized in accordance with law.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second case, registered at Baluganj (West) police station, police recovered 8 grams of heroin (chitta) from the possession of accused Rishabh Kumar near Tara Devi Road on National Highway-05 on April 21, 2026. A second accused, Badal, alias Titla, was arrested on April 25 under Section 29 of the NDPS Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second case, registered at Baluganj (West) police station, police recovered 8 grams of heroin (chitta) from the possession of accused Rishabh Kumar near Tara Devi Road on National Highway-05 on April 21, 2026. A second accused, Badal, alias Titla, was arrested on April 25 under Section 29 of the NDPS Act. {{/usCountry}}

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A subsequent financial investigation revealed that Rishabh had purchased a land plot at Bharoi in Shimla district and a Maruti Ciaz car using proceeds allegedly generated through drug trafficking. The seized assets are valued at ₹23.23 lakh, police said, adding that they were found to be disproportionate to the accused’s legitimate income.

“Shimla police have confiscated illegal assets worth about ₹2.28 crore in the two cases,” said additional superintendent of police (City) Mehar Panwar while adding: “The district police are focusing not only on arresting drug traffickers but also on dismantling the financial networks that sustain the illegal trade.”

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Police said that during 2026, financial investigations have so far led to the seizure of illegal assets worth ₹4.11 crore in six NDPS cases involving 24 accused, describing it as the highest value of property seized by any district police unit in Himachal Pradesh this year.