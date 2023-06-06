For social security pensions: Income criteria for disabled, single widow and destitute women abolished: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said the state government has taken a major decision to abolish the condition of the income limit for providing social security pension to the disabled, single women, widows and destitute women in the state. This move is expected to benefit around 9,000 families in the state. He said that the state government has also amended the rules to provide an enhanced monthly pension of ₹1500 to all eligible women. Furthermore, the government plans to include 40,000 eligible individuals under the social security scheme this year, he said. This move is expected to benefit around 9,000 families in the state: Sukhu (HT File Photo)

The CM said that the government was introducing the ‘Mukhya Mantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana’ under which financial assistance of ₹1.5 lakh would be given to eligible women for constructing houses. During the current financial year, the government will provide assistance to around 7,000 single women and widows.

Sukhu said that the Congress in its ‘Pratigya Patra’, had promised a monthly pension of ₹1,500 to women above the age of 18 years which will benefit 2.31 lakh women in the state with a budget allocation of ₹416 crore. Additionally, the government has also extended the benefit to all women above the age of 18 years in Spiti Valley in the, he said.

Sukhu said that the government was committed to ensure welfare of every section of the society with particularly the under privileged groups. As part of these efforts, the state government has also reduced the prices of mustard oil by about ₹ 37 per litre being provided under the Public Distribution System, thereby making it available at ₹110 per litre to the consumers in fair price shops in the state.