Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Pradesh accident: Three die as truck overturns on car near Shimla

Himachal Pradesh accident: Three die as truck overturns on car near Shimla

Published on Oct 01, 2022 04:17 PM IST

All three car occupants belonged to Chopal in Shimla district; truck driver, who lost control of the overloaded vehicle, was arrested

The mangled remains of the car after the apple-laden truck overturned on it at Hassan valley near Dhalli in Shimla district on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Three people died and one was seriously injured when a truck laden with apple cartons overturned on a car near Chharabra, 14km from the state capital, on the national highway number 5 between Theog and Shimla on Saturday.

Police said all three occupants of the car died on the spot. The truck driver was arrested but admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, as he suffered minor injuries.

The accident occurred at 6.30am when the driver lost control of the overloaded truck, which was on its way from Theog to Shimla, while descending on the stretch between Chharabra and Dhalli near Hassan valley.

A police team from Dhalli reached the spot the extricated the bodies from the car.

DSP Kamal Sharma identified the deceased as Surat Singh, 45, Pratap Singh, 71, and Kripa Ram, 63, all residents of the Tikkri area of Chopal sub division of Shimla district.

