Himachal assembly passes groundwater amendment Bill

The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Thursday passed the HP Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Amendment Bill, 2023, with a voice vote amid the opposition BJP resisting the move to “dilute” the Act by abolishing the provision of punishment. Now, offenders will be imposed a fine of ₹ 10 lakh for each violation. The Bill was introduced in the assembly on Wednesday by deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The amendment in Section 21 of the Himachal Pradesh Groundwater (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2005, provides that in place of imprisonment of five years, the offender will be penalised with a fine of ₹ 10 lakh. (PTI File Photo)

Presenting the Bill in the House for discussion, the deputy CM said that hand pumps, irrigation and drinking water are out of the purview of this Act. Whosoever applies for the connection, if the department does not give permission within 60 days, then it will be considered as deemed permission. He said that there will be a provision of a fine of ₹5,000 per day up to the maximum punishment of ₹10 lakh on the violators of the Act.

BJP MLAs oppose the amendment

BJP MLA Hansraj said it is wrong to remove the provision of punishment of 5 years as it will result in violation of the law by big industrial houses and wealthy people. Bilaspur legislator Trilok Jamwal said when a person installs a hand pump for drinking water from his own resources, then imposing a fine of ₹10 lakh on him is not correct. He demanded to make separate criteria for industries and for drinking water.

BJP MLAs KL Thakur, Dr Janakraj, and Vinod Kumar demanded that there should be a provision of imprisonment for industries only.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that this bill has been brought in haste. He said that if the provision of punishment of five years was removed, industries would violate the law as it is not difficult for them to pay the fine of ₹10 lakh.

It is not right to remove the provision of punishment. If not for five years, then it should be at least for two or three years and separate provisions should be made for industries.