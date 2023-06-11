School Vidhan Sabha mock session: Meet Sundernagar’s Jhanvi who will be ‘Himachal CM’ for a day

A “school vidhan sabha” mock session being organised in the Himachal Pradesh assembly on June 12 on the occasion of “Child Labour Prohibition Day” will see Jhanvi, a student from Sundernagar, play role of the chief minister during the children’s session. Jhanvi was elected to play the role by 68 child representatives as well as jury members for the children’s session, said State Legislative Assembly speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania in a press conference here.

He said that the children’s session would start at 10.30 am. The children’s session will start during the question hour. There will be a “Zero Hour” after the 30-minute Question Hour. The children’s session will end at 2:30pm. He said that deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh would be the special guest of the children’s session. Chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, cabinet ministers, MLAs will be present in the children’s session.

He said that out of 68 children selected for the children’s session, 60 are students of government schools. These include 40 girls and 28 boys. 63 children from schools located in 43 seats of the State Legislative Assembly have been selected for the children’s session. Apart from this, 5 children are from other states.

He said that the purpose of organizing the children’s session is to give place to children’s thoughts in policy making. Expressing the issues of children by them gives place to originality and innovation. He said that through the youth parliament in the country, children get an opportunity to listen to their views. Organising a children’s session in the Vidhan Sabha shows the commitment to take children’s views seriously, he said.

In response to the question, the speaker of the Vidhan Sabha said that the issue of starting Zero Hour in the State Legislative Assembly is under consideration. In response to a question, he said that more than 40 members of the State Legislative Assembly would participate in the conference of the National Legislative Council to be held in Mumbai. The chief minister will also participate in this conference. The speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the chief minister can preside over any session of the conference.

