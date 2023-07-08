Jal Jeevan Mission: 100% households getting tap water in Himachal Pradesh, says CM Sukhu

Despite the difficult geographical conditions, Himachal Pradesh has become the first hill state in the country to provide water to every household said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh (File photo)

There are total 17.08 lakh rural families in the state, in which 100% households are now getting tap water.

The chief minister said Jal Jeevan Mission was announced on August 15, 2019, under which a target was set to provide tap connection to all households in the country by 2024. Himachal Pradesh has made its place among the top nine states in the country.

A provision has been made to provide 55 litres of clean drinking water to all under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The state also received additional incentives from the Centre on the basis of efficient assessment and better performance in drinking water quality.

Sukhu said 1,742 schemes were approved by the state-level scheme sanctioning committee with an estimated amount of ₹5,757.79 crore. Drought-prone areas of the state were identified for the implementation of the schemes. Apart from this, priority was given to tribal areas, aspirational districts and Sansad Adarsh Gram Panchayats.

Total 69 laboratories have been set up in the state to ensure the quality of drinking water. Apart from this, field test kits have been distributed to each village for water testing, through which people can get regular water testing done in their village itself.

Jal Shakti Vibhag has trained 14,200 youth through skill development centres, which will prove helpful in providing self-employment to the youth as well as in the maintenance and management of drinking water schemes. Vibhag is also training students studying in civil, electrical, mechanical, B Tech or polytechnics in order to empower the youth and for their participation in planning and development work. These students are being paid a training stipend of ₹5,000 per month, said the chief minister.

At least 49 rural drinking water schemes have been completely handed over to gram panchayats for operation and maintenance in the state. Total 28,600 panchayat representatives of the state have been given training. Apart from this, 22,562 village water and sanitation committee members have also been imparted training for operation, maintenance and management of rural drinking water schemes, added the chief minister.