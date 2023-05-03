HP cabinet meet: Panel to prepare white paper on financial health

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday decided to constitute a subcommittee to formulate a white paper on the financial health of the state.

The three-member panel will be headed by deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and have agriculture minister Chander Kumar and rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh as its members. The cabinet meeting was presided over by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The cabinet also decided to provide ₹1,500 per month under the Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi to all eligible women of Spiti valley.

It also gave its nod to introduce e-stamping in the state for the collection of stamp duty. It decided to stop printing of physical stamp papers with immediate effect and to authorise stamp vendors as authorised collection centres. The cabinet decided to continue with a dual system of stamps (physical stamp paper and e-stamp paper) from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. After April 1, 2024, physical stamp paper will be discontinued completely.

The cabinet also decided to give ₹600 in lieu of school uniform through DBT to all eligible students. It gave its nod to increase the honorarium of nambardars in the revenue department from ₹3,200 to ₹3,700 per month.

The cabinet also gave its approval to increase the honorarium of revenue chowkidars/part-time workers from ₹5,000 to ₹5,500 per month.

It decided to amend Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021, to make transfer of land for setting up solar power and new and renewable energy projects on lease/purchase/acquisition basis, subject to the applicable provisions of the various Acts pertaining to the matter. It also decided to increase the fee from ₹6 to ₹20 for filing any application/petition in the revenue courts or applying attestation of affidavit or any other documents in civil courts other than the high court.

The cabinet decided to constitute Atal Tunnel planning area and freezing of the existing land use of Atal Tunnel planning area, which includes revenue villages of Lahaul and Spiti.

It also decided to increase certain goods carried by roads (CGCR) tax on tobacco in all forms and preparations containing tobacco or its substitutes from ₹3 per quintal to ₹4.5.

The cabinet gave its approval to fill 50 posts of junior engineer (civil) and 30 posts of junior draughtsman in the public works department, and 15 posts of assistant engineers (civil) and 50 posts of junior engineer (civil) in the Jal Shakti department through direct recruitment.

It also gave its nod to fill three vacant posts of assistant registrar cooperative societies in the department of cooperation and four posts of lecturers in the Ayush department through direct recruitment at Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic College, Paprola, Kangra.

