Himachal CM announces reconstitution of Himachal staff selection commission

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced to reconstitute the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), which had been dissolved after the infamous paper leak scandal. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the state assembly’s budget session on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The CM was replying to a discussion on the motion moved under rule 130 in the assembly regarding irregularities in HPSSC’s recruitment process of Class 3 and 4 employees in the last few years.

Sukhu said the office of the new staff selection commission will be in Hamirpur district, but no old employee of the erstwhile HPSSC will be appointed in it. New employees will also be appointed on a rotation basis.

The CM said the government has constituted the Sanan Committee, which will submit a report within three months and the selection will be reconstituted on the basis of its recommendation. He was quick to add that the constitution of the commission would be foolproof with no scope of any irregularities.

Sukhu said the recruitment process will not stop until the constitution of a new selection panel and the government will soon start the process to appoint 3,000 employees. He said the candidates will also be given age relaxations.

Highlighting that question papers of various exams, be it police recruitment or other recruitments, were sold in the last five years, Sukhu said there have been irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in varsities as well. He said the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised suspicion of their involvement by running away from discussing the paper leak scams.

The Chief Minister said that those guilty of corruption in HPSSC, Hamirpur will not be. He said that the government is also considering making a strict law against the paper leak.

Paper leak investigation report placed in assembly

The CM, meanwhile, also placed the report of the investigation being conducted in the HPSSC paper leak case in the assembly.

Initiating the discussion earlier, Congress member Kewal Singh Pathania said there should be a fair inquiry into the paper leak case and strict action should be taken against those found complicit. Legislators Chandra Shekhar, Rajinder Singh Rana, Malender Rajan, Sanjay Awasthi, Suresh Kumar, Bhawani Singh Pathania and Ashish Sharma participated in the discussion.

Meanwhile, parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the Congress-led government had a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, before alleging that the previous governments used to brush such matters under the carpet.

Chauhan alleged that the results of 80% of the interviews held during the previous BJP-led government’s time were not declared, adding that the opposition choosing to give the discussion a miss was unfortunate.

