Himachal CM Sukhu meets Kharge, discusses impact of floods on state

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi to discuss the devastating impact of floods and heavy rains in the state.

During the meeting, Sukhu briefed Kharge on the relief and rescue operations carried out by the state government and the challenges faced during the evacuation of stranded tourists from Chandratal in Spiti.

Sukhu said the rescue operation at the 14,100 feet high Chandratal Lake was one of the most demanding tasks undertaken by the state government. A 40-member rescue team, accompanied by revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi and chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthi worked throughout the night to clear the blocked road from Gramphu to Kaza, caused by heavy snowfall and landslides. More than 255 stranded tourists were rescued and brought to safety.

He updated Kharge on his meetings with BJP national president JP Nadda, home minister, and defence minister, where they discussed various issues concerning Himachal.

Kharge commended Sukhu’s hands-on approach in personally supervising the relief and rescue operations. During the meeting, apart from the flood-related devastation, they also addressed party-related matters.

The flooding and torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused immense hardship to the people, with widespread damage to infrastructure and agricultural lands. The state government, along with various rescue teams, has been working to provide aid and assistance to the affected communities.