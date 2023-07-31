Himachal Pradesh: District relief committees to begin review tours on August 2

On the instructions of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the District Relief and Rehabilitation Committees, constituted under the chairmanship of ministers and chief Parliamentary secretaries, are set to begin the review tour starting on Wednesday.

The committees have been formed to review and speed up the relief and rehabilitation works being carried out to overcome the situation due to heavy rains and incidents of cloudbursts in the state that have resulted in flash floods and landslides.

A spokesperson of the state government said here on Monday that these committees will aid in speeding up the rehabilitation works by visiting the concerned districts and by reviewing the relief works.

The spokesperson informed that Speaker, HP Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania will visit the disaster-affected areas of Chamba district on August 2 and 3, while Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will visit Una district on August 3 and 4. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil will review the relief and rehabilitation works being carried out in Bilaspur district, whereas, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar in Hamirpur district on August 2 and 3.

Similarly, Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan will visit the disaster-affected areas of Shimla district on August 3 and 4, while Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi will oversee the relief work in Kangra on August 2 and in Lahaul-Spiti district on August 3. After taking stock of the disaster that hit Kangra and Lahaul-Spiti districts, the Revenue Minister will visit the Kinnaur district.

The spokesperson informed that Education Minister Rohit Thakur will review the progress of relief works being carried out in Sirmaur district on August 4 and 5. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh will review the relief works being carried out in Solan district on August 3 and 4.

The spokesperson further stated that Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh will take stock of the relief and rehabilitation works in Mandi district on August 2 and 3 while Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur will visit disaster-hit Kullu district on August 2 and 3.

About 70,000 people, stuck in various remote areas of the state, were safely evacuated by the efforts of the state government, said the spokesperson.

Furthermore, relief and rehabilitation works are being conducted at quick pace, which has also been appreciated by the World Bank, he added.