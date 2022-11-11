Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP doesn’t work, only campaigns, says Rajiv Shukla

Winding up its campaign in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the Congress on Thursday intensified its attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the saffron party had to repeat the promises it made in 2017 assembly polls again in 2022 as it does not work, but only campaigns and misleads the public.

Elections in the state are scheduled on November 12.

“BJP government in Himachal hardly worked in five years and this is the reason why it reiterated promises made in 2017 again in 2022,” said general secretary of the All-India Congress Committee and Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Shukla on the last day of campaigning.

“BJP does not work and it only campaigns. BJP leaders try to mislead the public by campaigning and do not fulfil promises,” said Shukla, who is among the Congress’ top strategists for Himachal Pradesh elections.

Accusing the BJP of being in a habit of telling lies, Shukla said that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims about the strength of double engine government and its significance for development, the state is in a ₹ 70,000 crore debt.

“Better than Himachal government is the Chhattisgarh government which runs on single engine and there is no debt of even a single rupee on that state,” he said, adding that Chhattisgarh has implemented old pension scheme (OPS) and there is a lot of development in the state.

The Congress leader said that the promises and guarantees given by his party to the people of Himachal Pradesh will be fulfilled at any cost. He said that the Congress will implement OPS in the first meeting if the party comes to power in the state and take a decision to deposit ₹ 1,500 every month in the account of the women of the state.

Shukla said that important decisions will be taken to reduce inflation and unemployment in the state. State Congress president Pratibha Singh, State Congress co-in-charge Tejinder Pal Bittu, and Congress national spokesperson Kuldeep Kumar were also present on the occasion.