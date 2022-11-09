Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Pradesh Elections: BJP is committed to women’s welfare, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Himachal Pradesh Elections: BJP is committed to women’s welfare, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:49 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the absence of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the election-bound state of Himachal shows their indifference for the state

Ravi Shankar Prasad during an interaction with media ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said that it’s for the first time in the country that the Saffron Party has enumerated 11 commitmen ts for women in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (poll manifesto) in Himachal Pradesh.

“Never before in the history of independent India, was a separate ‘Sankalp Patra’ been issued for women. The BJP has done this work while creating history in Himachal, which shows the commitment of the BJP to women’s empowerment,” Prasad said while addressing media men in Shimla.

Prasad took a jibe at the Congress and said the absence of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the election-bound state of Himachal shows their indifference for the state.

“For them, Himachal is only a holiday destination, and they have nothing to do with the development here. In contrast, the top leadership of BJP is fully committed to the development of Himachal and Prime Minister Modi, national president JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah, other Union ministers and chief ministers of various states are visiting Himachal regularly,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP