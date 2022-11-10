Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questions BJP’s internal democracy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on his maiden visit to Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections after becoming party chief, launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioning the internal democracy in the Saffron Party.

“All senior leaders and 9,000 delegates elected me, including Soniaji and Rahulji. How was he (Nadda) elected? How many days my elections lasted (Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh) Baghelji will share these details. But how was JP Nadda (BJP national president) elected, no one knows. Because no elections are held, in BJP they’re only nominated,” Kharge said, addressing the public meeting in Bhanuti in the Shimla rural assembly segment of Himachal. This is Kharge’s first election campaign after being elected as the president of the grand old party.

Taking a swipe at BJP, Kharge said that the Saffron Party questions internal democracy in Congress, but people can differentiate between jumlas (rhetoric) and actual work.

“People here are educated, understand everything and take a considered decision (in voting). The BJP may have been able to befool people all over the country with its jumlas (rhetoric) of ₹15 lakh in bank accounts and jobs, but it cannot do so here,” Kharge said.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the hill state. Polling in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Historically, Congress and the BJP have governed the state alternately for the past many decades.

Kharge assured the public that it would fulfil the promises made in the manifesto. He said Congress will restore the old pension scheme (OPS).

“OPS is our prime promise, it will be implemented first. This is our promise, and if given a chance, this will be the first thing to be done,” he said.

Kharge reiterated other promises made by Congress in its manifesto, like 300 units of free power, a ₹680-crore startup fund, one lakh jobs and ₹1,500 per month for women aged between 18 and 60 years.

Congress president taking a dig at unemployment in Himachal said there are more than 65000 vacant posts in the government, but the BJP governement is not interested in filling these posts.

“There are 14 lakh vacancies across the country, but no recruitments are being made,” he said, adding that his claims are based on the reply to the starred and unstarred questions on employment both in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The government is not paying heed towards increasing unemployment and increasing rates of essential commodities,” he said.

“Farmers do not have mandis to sell their produce. They do not even get the minimum support price (MSP). Those selling fruits at much higher rates after buying them cheaply from farmers and here in Himachal, these private buyers are supported by the BJP and the chief minister. Do you need such a government,” he asked.

Kharge said the Congress had fulfilled all promises made earlier and “We will also waive loans of farmers here”.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also made a pitch for electing the Congress government and spoke at length about his party’s development model in Chattisgarh.

Party candidate from the constituency Vikramaditya Singh said, “I don’t have any enmity with anyone. My sole goal is the progress of the constituency which was represented by Virbhadra Singh. Virbhadra Singh brought this constituency on the political map of Himachal.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON