Himachal Pradesh Elections: India scaling new heights of development under PM Modi, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that India’s reputation had increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and the country was also scaling new heights in development.

“Today, our nation is not only leading the world but there is no problem whose solution is possible without India,” he said, addressing an election rally at Palampur in Kangra district.

Calling himself fortunate to be in Palampur, Yogi said he was privileged to visit the land where BJP’s working committee, for the first time, passed a resolution for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in 1989.

“I am delighted to inform you that 55% construction work of the Ram Mandir has been completed, and when the temple is ready by the end of 2023, it would be the largest temple in the world,” he said.

He said being in Palampur also allowed him to meet the former chief minister and founding member of BJP Shanta Kumar, and wished him good health and long life.

Paying tribute to the soldiers of Himachal Pradesh, Yogi said: “Veer Jawans” of the state have left no stone unturned to protect the nation and displayed their bravery whether it was Kargil or any other battle fought before.

“Today, the enemy can’t set an evil eye on India and promote terrorism, separatism or Naxalism in India. If anyone does so, he knows, a price will have to be paid as the brave hearts of this great nation will eliminate him by carrying out air strikes and surgical strikes,” he said.

Yogi also attacked the Congress for alleged “compromises made with border security and creating hurdles in development and welfare schemes”.

Yogi also targeted Congress over Article 370 and said the party believes in “appeasement and vote bank politics”.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

“Congress’ hand has always been with the mafia-be it the drugs, animal, mining, land, or forest mafia,” he alleged.

He said leaders like Shanta Kumar dedicated their lives to a united India and that dream was realized when PM Modi scrapped Article 370 and rooted out the very cause of terrorism in Kashmir.

“Today, a youth of Palampur, if he wants can buy land there,” said Yogi.

Yogi said: “This is the power of new India. You must have witnessed this power during the Covid-19 pandemic when the entire world was shattered, and India was launching new schemes to save lives and livelihoods.”

Later, speaking at a rally at Anni in Kullu district, Yogi took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi stating that whenever a crisis hits the country, the brother-sister duo forget about the people of the country and care only about their family.

“Jab Desh Pe Koi Sankat Aata Hai, Dono Bhai Behan Ko Janta Nahi Yaad Aati, Nani Yaad Ati hai, Italy Wali Nani,” he alleged.

Yogi said Congress does not respect the faith of the people and cannot protect their interests or provide them with security, so the people should not waste their votes.