'Ek, do, teen': Anurag Thakur pushes bus stuck in Himachal's Bilaspur | Watch

Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is currently in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, was seen pushing a state road transport bus, which broke down in the middle of a highway in Bilaspur region on Tuesday, causing a traffic jam. Thakur's convoy was also stuck in the jam.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Thakur reaching the bus amid a group of people shouting “Ek, do, teen” (one, two, three) to push the vehicle. The Union minister then joined the group and started pushing the bus.

Thakur has been extensively campaigning for the BJP for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections to retain power in the hill state.

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Himachal's Bilaspur.

The Minister's convoy was also stuck in traffic



On Tuesday, Thakur addressed election rallies in Ghumarvi, Jhanduta and Sadar assembly constituencies.

With the BJP releasing its election manifesto on Sunday, Thakur said the manifesto is a document that will take the state to new heights and asserted that his party will form government again.

"The BJP has ensured all-round development of Himachal Pradesh and to continue this in the future also, we have placed our 'sankalp patra' in front of the state's people," the Union minister said during a 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' in the state's Sujanpur assembly segment on Sunday.

The elections to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

Apart from the BJP, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the other two main contenders for the elections.