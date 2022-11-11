Himachal Pradesh elections: Leave for Himachal voters working in Haryana
Published on Nov 11, 2022 11:05 PM IST
The labour department has issued a notification in this regard stating that November 12 will be a paid public holiday for these employees
: The Haryana labour department has decided to give leave to the employees working in shops and commercial establishments, who have voting rights in Himachal Pradesh, so that they can cast their votes in the November 12 assembly polls, an official spokesperson has said. The labour department has issued a notification in this regard stating that November 12 will be a paid public holiday for these employees. HTC
