Himachal Pradesh Elections: Pledge to voters administered on the ridge

SHIMLA It was for the first time, that a voters’ pledge was administered to the citizens at historic Ridge at Shimla by the chief electoral officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg today.

It is pertinent to mention here that the election department had launched an intensive programme UTSAV (Universal Transparent Election through Systematic Awareness) in Himachal Pradesh, to inform, motivate and facilitate all eligible citizens to participate in the Election process under the SVEEP mass mobilization activity.

An awareness rally comprising around 300 volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from Lakkar Bazar, Lalpani, Portmore schools and ITI, Shimla was also flagged off from the ridge till Chotta Shimla and back, with placards and sloganeering to create awareness and motivate people ‘must vote’ for strengthening the democracy. A cultural programme was also organised at the Ridge and Chotta Shimla with the message ‘one must vote’, by CBC Shimla.

The CEO said that it was for the first time that a Voters pledge was administered to the people, to motivate them for exercising their franchise in the greatest festival of democracy, on 12th November 2022. A similar oath was also administered in Government offices and other establishments across the State.