Himachal Pradesh Elections: Randeep Surjewala attacks BJP on inflation, jobs

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday demanded the central government implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) across the country, while Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked (PM Narendra) Modi and the Jai Ram Thakur government over inflation, unemployment, and imposition of GST on apple cartons and food items,

“Modi ji should implement the Old Pension scheme (OPS). By not implementing it, he is violating the human rights commission,” Gehlot said addressing media in Shimla. The Rajasthan CM added that the restoration of OPS was one of the major poll issues in Himachal and that “Congress would implement OPS in the first cabinet meeting.”

He said BJP was running propaganda against Congress’ announcement to restore the OPS and was describing it as a false promise. “Rajasthan government implemented the OPS without the employees asking for it,” he said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that he was spreading awareness amongst the public on inflation, unemployment and threat to democracy. “The yatra was against the communal tension in the country. BJP has money to topple the opposition governments in the country,” he alleged.

Change is the tradition in HP: Surjewala

He said that the defeat of the BJP in the assembly elections will be a victory for the people of Himachal. “Himachal is Devbhoomi and that change is the tradition here,” Surjewala said addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

Surjewala alleged that the inflation prevailing in the country today is BJP-made, and this inflation has snatched the income of the people. “The situation has become so dire that the poor, working, and middle class have been forced to cut the budget of their food items and kitchen,” he said, referring to the prices of LPG, petrol, diesel, cooking oil, pulses etc. He also condemned the imposition of GST on many items of agriculture and horticulture including GST on cartons and trays of apples in Himachal which has been increased to 18%.

