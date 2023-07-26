Himachal Pradesh rehab committees to ensure quick relief operations

In the wake situation arising due to widespread destruction caused by heavy rains, cloudbursts, landslides and floods, the Himachal Pradesh government has constituted relief and rehabilitation committees for the districts to ensure quick and transparent relief operations.

Para-Athletics World Championship-2023 silver medalist Nishad Kumar calls on Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)

The committees headed by ministers will have deputy commissioners of the respective district as member secretary-cum-convener and MLAs and departmental officers as members.

Notification to this effect has been issued by principal secretary Onkar Chand Sharma.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania will be the chairman of the committees for Chamba, while deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri will head the Una committee and health minister Dhani Ram Shandil of Bilaspur committee.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh has been entrusted with the responsibility of the committees for three districts. He will head the relief committee of Kangra, the population-wise largest district, and two tribal districts Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Agriculture minister Chaudhary Chander Kumar has been made the chairman of the Hamirpur relief committee, Industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan of Shimla and education minister Rohit Thakur of Sirmaur.

Similarly, rural development minister Anirudh Singh will oversee the Solan committee, public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh of Mandi and chief parliamentary secretary Sunder Singh Thakur has been made chairman of Kullu relief and rehabilitation committee.

So far, 67 incidents of landslide and 51 flashfloods have been reported since the onset of the monsoon on June 24.

The Himachal Pradesh government will send an interim report to the Centre within a fortnight seeking financial assistant while a final report will be sent after the monsoon.