Now vehicles owners in Himachal will have to pay green tax

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh government has amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, ushering in changes aimed at curbing vehicle emissions and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Vehicle owners seeking pollution certificates will now be required to pay a green tax in addition to the standard fee. The revision, which marks the first update in a considerable span of time, comes as part of the state’s efforts to tackle pollution and contribute to a greener future.

Under the revised rules, the fees and security deposits for pollution checking centres have also been increased. The refundable security deposit for such centres has been set at ₹15,000 for urban areas and ₹5,000 for rural regions, specifically for providing pollution control certificates for vehicles. The authorisation fee for vehicle inspections has been raised as well. Petrol and diesel vehicles will now be charged ₹4,000 each, while vehicles utilising both petrol and diesel will incur a ₹8,000 charge. The fee will apply to both initial checks and subsequent renewals.

The amendment pertains to the fee levied by agencies for issuing pollution certificates. Two-wheelers will now be subject to a payment of ₹100, with ₹20 of that sum designated as the green tax. Similarly, three-wheelers will see a fee of ₹120, including a ₹20 green tax. For four-wheeler vehicles running on petrol, CNG, or LPG, the fee has been set at ₹130, incorporating a green tax of ₹30. Diesel-powered four-wheelers will face a charge of ₹150, out of which ₹40 will be allocated as the highest green tax.

The amendment has been met with an air of acceptance, with no objections being raised during the one-month period provided for public input on the draft notification issued on May 29, 2023. Consequently, the final notification has been issued and has now taken effect across Himachal Pradesh. Rule 40A of the Himachal Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules stands duly amended to reflect these changes.

In another development, the Himachal government has granted a waiver on the special road tax (SRT) for trucks ferrying apples and potatoes into the state from outside. This relief is extended to trucks that fall outside the purview of the national permit. However, this exemption on the special road tax will only be applicable between August 2, 2023, and October 31, 2023. Following this period, the special road tax will once again be enforced on these vehicles, as indicated by a recent notification issued by the principal secretary of the transport department.

