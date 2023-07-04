257 hectares of hilltops to be made green: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

The forest department has set a target to carry out afforestation drive in approximately 257 hectares of hilltops across 15 forest divisions in the state under the “Mukhya Mantri Green Cover Mission”.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo)

An ambitious initiative of the chief minister, the mission has been introduced in the state, wherein plantation will be started on large chunks of barren hills to increase the green cover by planting eco-friendly species.

The forest department has identified the specific areas for plantation during this monsoon season. These include 30 hectares in Kullu forest division, 25 hectares each in Nahan and Solan, 22 hectares in Parvati, and 20 hectares in Kinnaur forest division among others.

The mission aims to increase green cover and also intends to eradicate wild obnoxious weeds on hilltops, further contributing to conservation of the environment in the state.

Additionally, the forest department has been directed to prepare a work plan to plant approximately 10,000 hectares of land under various other departmental schemes, further contributing to the state’s green initiatives, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

To ensure the success of the mission, the forest officials have been assigned the responsibility of monitoring the plantations and ensuring their survival. This comprehensive approach not only emphasises environmental conservation but also highlights the government’s commitment to sustainable development in the region.

“Himachal Pradesh is known for its diverse ecosystems, encompassing the trans-Himalayan and Himalayan biogeographic zones, along with the presence of the Shivaliks, Western Himalayas, and trans-Himalayan regions. Recognising the significance of its rich biodiversity, the state government is taking proactive measures to increase the forest cover,” said the chief minister.