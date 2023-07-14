Himachal Pradesh on alert, IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 3 days

Struggling to recover from widespread devastation caused by cloudbursts and floods last weekend, Himachal Pradesh was on Friday put on yellow alert due to “active monsoon conditions” from July 15 to 17. A view of flood-ravaged Manali town in Kullu district on Friday. Isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are forecast in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur from July 15 to 17. (HT photo)

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, director Surender Paul said: “Isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall are forecast in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur from July 15 to 17. The ongoing rainfall activity is likely to increase in the low and mid-hill districts of the state under the influence of active monsoon conditions.”

He warned of flash floods along watershed areas and other channels in the districts of rain-ravaged Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur.

Bad weather may lead to poor visibility, disruption of power and water supply and communication networks, hence, the state government has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel.

At least 91 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents this monsoon and the state has suffered an estimated property loss of ₹4,000 crore.

More than 60,000 people stranded in various parts of the state have been rescued so far in the hill state following the July 9-10 floods.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said efforts are on to rescue 10,000 people stranded in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

As per the state disaster management authority (SDMA) data, 108 persons have died this monsoon season while more than 100 have been injured. State witnessed 53 incidents of landslides and 33 flash floods. As many as 663 houses have been fully damaged and 1,264 partially. Over 100 shops and 704 cowsheds have also collapsed. More than 790 roads, including five national highways, are still blocked for traffic while 1,468 electricity transformers and 963 water supply schemes were shut for want of repair.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON