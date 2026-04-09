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Himachal Pradesh residents pained by fiscal chaos under Congress regime: Jai Ram

Jai Ram Thakur alleged that the government, led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was implementing a “Pakistan Model” in Himachal Pradesh

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday targeted the Congress government, alleging financial mismanagement in the state.

Himachal Pradesh leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addressing mediapersons in Mandi on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Thakur, who was addressing mediapersons after the BJP’s executive committee meeting in Mandi, alleged that the government, led by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was implementing a “Pakistan Model” in Himachal.

He said much like in Pakistan — where severe economic crises led to delays in the timely payment of salaries to employees and officials — an identical situation had now emerged in Himachal Pradesh. “Here, the government has been compelled to withhold the salaries not only of officials and employees, but also of elected public representatives,” he claimed.

Describing this development as unprecedented and shameful in the history of the state, he alleged that the Sukhu government had completely failed on the economic front, and its flawed policies had thoroughly destabilised the state’s financial position.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh residents pained by fiscal chaos under Congress regime: Jai Ram
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh residents pained by fiscal chaos under Congress regime: Jai Ram
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