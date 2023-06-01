Money matters: Himachal’s GST collection sees 13% rise in 2 months

The Department of State Taxes and Excise, Himachal Pradesh, has registered a growth of 13% in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection during the first two months of financial year 2023-24. The department has set its sights on verifying 13 lakh e-way bills throughout the current financial year.

The department has collected ₹1,004 crore till May 31, surpassing the amount of ₹890 crore collected during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

This noteworthy increase reflects the department’s dedicated efforts in bolstering return monitoring, expediting return scrutiny, ensuring timely completion of GST audits, and enhancing the capabilities of tax officers, said commissioner of state taxes and excise Yunus.

He said with an unwavering focus on optimising revenue generation, the department has set its sights on verifying 13 lakh e-way bills throughout the current financial year.

Notably, within the first two months, the department scrutinised 1.85 lakh e-way bills, leading to the imposition of penalties amounting to ₹92 lakh on violators. This proactive approach is aimed at ensuring compliance and deterring potential instances of tax evasion.

To tackle fraudulent practices, the department has launched an extensive two-month long pan India special drive against fraudulent GST registration, said Yunus. Started on May 15, the campaign seeks to unearth and prevent false input tax credit (ITC) claims associated with counterfeit or non-genuine GST registrations. The initial phase of the drive has resulted in identification of eight fake firms involved in tax evasion worth ₹10.49 crore, he said adding that the department was taking strong measures against these deceptive taxpayers.

He emphasised the department’s commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline, combating tax evasion, and fostering a transparent and efficient tax regime.