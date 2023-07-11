Himachal: Rain relents, IAF mission on to rescue 300 tourists at Chandertal

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday sought the help of the Indian Air Force to rescue an estimated 300 people, most of them tourists, from camps at a height of 14,100ft at Chandertal in Lahaul-Spiti district following heavy rain and snow in the region over the past four days.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inspects the flood-affected areas in Mandi on Tuesday. (PTI)

The IAF deployed a helicopter for the rescue operation, while a team from Kaza reached Kunzum Top, 8km from the high-altitude lake.

Principal secretary, revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma said that two individuals were experiencing breathing difficulties due to the high altitude and would be airlifted on priority. All stranded people would be evacuated to safer locations by Tuesday night, he said.

On Monday, the state government rescued around 100 people from various rain-hit areas.

Road restoration efforts

To facilitate road restoration, two teams have been despatched — one from the Losar side and the other from Kaza. These teams, consisting of personnel from the administration, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), police, and local villagers, have been tirelessly working towards reopening the blocked routes.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, the state has suffered losses amounting to ₹780 crore. This figure is expected to rise due to extensive damage caused by heavy rain on roads, bridges, and water supply systems on July 7 and 8.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 1,239 roads, including the Shimla-Kalka and Manali-Chandigarh national highways, remain inaccessible for the past three days.

Essential items in short supply

The downpour severely impacted the supply of essential items as landslides and flooding forced the closure of the Chandigarh-Manali and Shimla-Kalka highways. Mobile connectivity that was disrupted in Manali was being restored on priority, Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg said. Efforts were on to restore road connectivity in Manali, Kasol, and Parvati Valley. Relief camps have been set up in Kullu and Manali.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the worst-hit Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Mandi districts. A landslide at Shamti, a suburb of Solan, damaged two houses and an office.

More rain forecast

The meteorological department has warned of moderate to heavy rain in Shimla, Sirmaur, and Kinnaur districts. Nahan received 250mm of rainfall followed by Dhaulakuan (138.5 mm), Jubberhatti (90 mm), Kufri (67 mm), Narkanda (65 mm), Shimla (64 mm), Mashobra (60.5 mm), Kalpa (48 mm), Reckongpeo (42 mm), Mandi (46 mm), and Sundernagar (45 mm).

