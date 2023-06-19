HRTC fleet to be replaced with e-buses: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off twenty new e-buses from Chaura Maidan Shimla on Monday and said that the state government would replace the entire fleet of 1,500 Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses with e-buses in a phased manner. He said necessary infrastructure for this transition was being set-up. The total number of e-buses in the town has now gone up to 70. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off twenty new e-buses from Chaura Maidan Shimla. (HT Photo)

HRTC operates 90 electric buses, with 17 in Kullu, 5 in Mandi, 3 in Bilaspur and 50 in the Dhalli Depot in Shimla district. Recently, additional 15 e-buses were added to the HRTC fleet in Dharamshala. The operational cost of these e-buses is approximately ₹25 per kilometer much lower than diesel buses. By promoting e-mobility, carbon emissions will be reduced, contributing to environmental preservation, he said.

Sukhu said that HRTC has issued a tender for 75 Type-I e-buses to be used in Shimla Local and Nadaun, and technical specifications have been finalized for 225 Type-II e-buses to replace existing diesel buses. Furthermore, these e-buses would also be plied on tourists circuit as well, he added.

The CM said that the state government was aiming to transform Himachal Pradesh into a ‘Green Energy State’ by March 31, 2026, for which various provisions in this regard has been made in the maiden budget of the present government. Sukhu also travelled in an e-bus from Chaura Maidan to HP Secretariat to attend the Cabinet meeting along with deputy chief minister, Mukesh Agnihotri, education minister, Rohit Thakur, chief parliamentary secretary, Choudhary Ram Kumar. MLA Harish Janartha, managing director HRTC, Sandeep Kumar and other were also present at the flag off event.