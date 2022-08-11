Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal rain: Two women die in house collapse, 10 shops washed away in Kullu

Himachal rain: Two women die in house collapse, 10 shops washed away in Kullu

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 10:49 PM IST
Bodies of woman, granddaughter recovered at Khadel village in Kullu’s Anni tehsil, while landslide near Pandoh blocks Mandi-Kullu highway
Two women were killed after a flash flood triggered a mudslide that hit their house at Khadel village in Anni sub division of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. Ten shops were also damaged in the area. (Aqil Khan/HT)
Two women were killed after a flash flood triggered a mudslide that hit their house at Khadel village in Anni sub division of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. Ten shops were also damaged in the area. (Aqil Khan/HT)
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday with two women being buried alive under debris following a landslide in Kullu district, while shops and vehicles were washed away and highways blocked by flash floods in other places.

In Kullu, Chavelu Devi, 55, and her granddaughter Kritika, 17, died when their house at Khadel village in Sheel gram panchayat of Anni tehsil was hit by debris following a landslide around 9am, state disaster management department director Sudesh Mokhta said in Shimla.

In another incident in the district, 10 shops and three vehicles were washed away following a cloudburst at the Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil around 7.30am, he said.

An old bus stand and a panchayat building at Deuthi are also facing the risk of being washed away, and revenue department officials have reached the spot to assess the situation, he added.

In Shimla district, three cars and a pickup vehicle were washed away during torrential rains at Diyandali Nullah in Chopal tehsil, the official said.

In Mandi district, the Mandi-Kullu national highway has been blocked following a landslide on Thursday morning.

The Mandi district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at 7 Mile near Pandoh due to which National Highway-21 has been blocked. Vehicular traffic has been diverted through Kataula.

In Chamba district, a crusher, two compressor machines and a store of a construction company were washed away in a cloudburst incident near Ala Nullah in Bharmour tehsil, Mokhta said.

In Lahaul-Spiti district, national highway-3 has been blocked. There is a flood-like situation and stones are continuously falling near Kuthbihal after flashfloods at Telling Nullah in Lahaul subdivision, he added.

Road restoration work is underway, the official said.

Besides, state highway number 26 was blocked following a flash flood at Sindhwari nullah in Udaipur sub division of Lahaul-Spiti district, he said.

Flash floods were also reported at Lote and Tozing Nullahs in Lahaul sub division and the assessment of losses is being done.

A car was hit by flash floods at Tozing Nullah, and the road has been closed for traffic to avoid any untoward incident.

Indian Meteorological Centre director Surender Paul said the ongoing wet spell of moderate to heavy intensity is likely to decrease Thursday night onwards for the next 48 hours with scattered precipitation in HP.

Precipitation will increase again around August 14 for subsequent three to four days with widespread rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and adjoining areas till August 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In Rajasthan, all government and private schools will organise an event on August 12 at 10.15 am . (ANI)

    10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official

    Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

  • Sources in the party say that Ashish Shelar was also considered for the post of the state unit chief but the central leadership wants him to be the city unit chief given how crucial BMC is to the party at this stage (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

    Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election

    BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.

  • According to the police, the 25-year-old was part of a police team and had come to Pune in connection with an investigation related to a cheating case. (Getty Images)

    Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel

    A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.

  • A volunteer fumigates at a cow shelter as a preventive measure against the lumpy virus on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on July 30. (AFP File Photo)

    Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan

    The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.

  • Ajay Choudhari, the Shiv Sena MLA from Sewri, who is the group leader of the Thackeray camp, said that on Thursday, he had met speaker Rahul Narwekar with leader of opposition Ajit Pawar and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil (HT Photo)

    Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection

    Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out