Himachal schools to reopen for lower classes from November 10

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday decided to resume physical classes for students of Classes 3 to 7 from November 10 and Classes 1 and 2 from November 15.

Offline classes have already started for Classes 8 to 12 on September 27. The Cabinet also decided to allow public transport to run at full capacity instead of 50% occupancy.

The Cabinet, which met for the first time after the electoral debacle, assessed the reason for the electoral losses and also reviewed the Covid situation in the state.

The Cabinet will recommend the governor to convene the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from December 10 to 12 at the Tapovan Complex of the assembly at Dharamshala. The session will have five sittings. Further, the Cabinet also gave the nod to hold a ‘Janmanch’ Programme on November 21.

It reviewed the implementation of Swarnim Drishtri Patra of the BJP, which the state government has adopted as a policy document

A committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary with vice-chancellors of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and Cluster University, Mandi and secretary education as its members to work out the modalities to set up a state university at Mandi.

It gave its nod to enhance the stipend of dental students by ₹5000 per month with effect from April 1, 2021. Now, first-year master of dental surgery (MDS)will be paid ₹ 40,000 instead ₹35,000 and second year students will get ₹45,000, while third year students will get ₹50,000.

The Cabinet gave its approval for the inclusion and addition of more items in the existing schedule of the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural and Horticultural Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2005.

Earlier,131 items were included in the existing schedule of the Act. Now, 259 items, including cereals, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, vegetable fibres, animal husbandry products and livestock, condiments and species, medicinal and aromatic plant species, flowers, potted plants and their seeds and other products have been included under it.