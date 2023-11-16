Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal seeks UK's support to bolster sports infra

Himachal seeks UK’s support to bolster sports infra

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 16, 2023 10:20 PM IST

Sports minister Vikramaditya Singh said that this will help in cultural exchange as well as capacity building and strengthening of relations between the two countries.

British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett called on state sports minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday and discussed various aspects, especially strengthening sports infrastructure in the state and training exchange programmes for the players and coaches.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presents a memento to British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett at Raj Bhawan, Shimla on Thursday. (HT Photo)

They also discussed skill-enhancement by holding special classes for sportspersons. The minister said that this will help in cultural exchange as well as capacity building and strengthening of relations between the two countries. The officials discussed upgrading sports infrastructure with investment, coaching programmes and workshops for the coaches, and online and offline coaching of players.

They also delved into possibility o f training courses related to sports psychology and physiotherapy.

Additionally, possibilities of cooperation in setting up funds for various activities, administrative exchange programmes, adaptation courses to increase the physical capacity of players and high-altitude training centres were discussed.

Singh said that the state government was taking steps to promote sports activities in Himachal and urged the British deputy high commissioner for all possible cooperation in strengthening the sports infrastructure.

Rowett also met Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

