Himachal sees biggest 1-day spike with 653 testing +ve

Himachal Pradesh recorded 653 fresh coronavirus cases — the highest single-day spike this year so far.

The state’s Covid count has mounted to 66,890 while the death toll has risen to 1,077 after nine patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 164 were reported in Kangra, 143 in Solan, 62 in Hamirpur, 58 in Mandi, 53 in Shimla, 51 in Una, 42 in Bilaspur, 30 in Sirmaur, 25 in Kullu, three in Lahaul-Spiti and two in Kinnaur.

Five deaths were reported in Kangra and one each in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una.

Active cases have shot up to 4,158 while recoveries reached 61,537 after 226 people recuperated.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 11,288 cases, followed by Mandi (10,750) and Kangra (10,263).

Solan has 8,016 infections, Kullu 4,644, Una 4,535, Sirmaur 4,141, Hamirpur 3,799, Bilaspur 3,530, Chamba, 3,256, Kinnaur 1,406 and Lahul-Spiti 1,261.