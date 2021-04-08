Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal sees biggest 1-day spike with 653 testing +ve
chandigarh news

Himachal sees biggest 1-day spike with 653 testing +ve

The state’s Covid count has mounted to 66,890 while the death toll has risen to 1,077 after nine patients succumbed to the contagion.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 01:47 AM IST
(Representative Photo/HT)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 653 fresh coronavirus cases — the highest single-day spike this year so far.

The state’s Covid count has mounted to 66,890 while the death toll has risen to 1,077 after nine patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 164 were reported in Kangra, 143 in Solan, 62 in Hamirpur, 58 in Mandi, 53 in Shimla, 51 in Una, 42 in Bilaspur, 30 in Sirmaur, 25 in Kullu, three in Lahaul-Spiti and two in Kinnaur.

Five deaths were reported in Kangra and one each in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una.

Active cases have shot up to 4,158 while recoveries reached 61,537 after 226 people recuperated.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 11,288 cases, followed by Mandi (10,750) and Kangra (10,263).

Solan has 8,016 infections, Kullu 4,644, Una 4,535, Sirmaur 4,141, Hamirpur 3,799, Bilaspur 3,530, Chamba, 3,256, Kinnaur 1,406 and Lahul-Spiti 1,261.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP