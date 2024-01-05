Himachal sees driest December in eight years

Himachal recorded the lowest rainfall during December in eight years as it reported a rainfall deficiency of 85% last month. Experts have attributed the change to the effects of global warming in the hill state. Against a normal of 38.1mm, the state only recorded 5.8mm rainfall in December last year (HT File Photo)

Against a normal of 38.1mm, the state only recorded 5.8mm rainfall in December last year. In December 2016, Himachal had recorded only 3mm rainfall. Between 2004 and 2023, the state recorded above average December precipitation in 2010, 2017 and 2019. All the other years have reported rainfall lower than the expected normal. In October 2023 as well, the state was 45% rainfall deficient.

According to India Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre‘s director Surender Paul, global warming is the reason behind the rainfall deficiency. From October to December, western disturbance entered Himachal several times, but weakened as soon as it reached the state.

In December last year, state capital Shimla did not receive rainfall for the third consecutive year for the month. It was in December 2020 that the capital city had last recorded snow at this time of the year. It was witnessed in 2018 before that.

In the last few years, snowfall has been decreasing in Shimla, a phenomenon experts attribute to the mushrooming urban development in the area. The decreasing snowfall in popular tourist destinations, such as Shimla and Manali, has also led to decline in the number of people vising the areas, adversely impacting all the stakeholders of the tourism industry.

99% rain-deficit in Kinnaur

Till the 1990s, Shimla would see snowfall in as early as November. Kinnaur district is the worst-hit by the arid climactic conditions, reporting a precipitation deficiency of 99%.

In the last three months of 2023, above normal rainfall was seen in October.

Possibility of rain on Jan 8

IMD officials said there was possibility of rain in parts of the mid hills and higher reaches on January 8. Dense fog in the state has also led to reduced visibility.