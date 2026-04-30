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Himachal sees rise in reservoir fish production

At present, fish production activities are being carried out in five major reservoirs—Gobind Sagar Reservoir, Pong Dam Reservoir, Chamera Reservoir, Kol Dam Reservoir, and Ranjit Sagar Reservoir—with a combined water spread area of approximately 43,785 hectares

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:26 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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The fisheries department of Himachal Pradesh has recorded a significant increase in fish production from major reservoirs during the financial year 2025–26, officials said on Wednesday.

Pong Dam Reservoir in Kangra district has emerged as a major contributor with 314.84 metric tonnes of production. (File)

According to data shared by the directorate of fisheries, Bilaspur, total fish production from the state’s major reservoirs has increased from 549.35 metric tonnes in 2022–23 to 818.02 metric tonnes in 2025–26, registering an overall increase of 268.67 metric tonnes over the last three years. More than 6,000 fishermen are currently engaged in fishing activities across the state’s reservoirs, earning their livelihoods through this sector.

At present, fish production activities are being carried out in five major reservoirs—Gobind Sagar Reservoir, Pong Dam Reservoir, Chamera Reservoir, Kol Dam Reservoir, and Ranjit Sagar Reservoir—with a combined water spread area of approximately 43,785 hectares.

Pong Dam Reservoir in Kangra district has emerged as a major contributor with 314.84 metric tonnes of production. Additionally, Kol Dam Reservoir at 6.63 MT, Chamera reservoir 4.37 MT, and Ranjit Sagar Reservoir 88.18 MT of fish production during the financial year 2025–26.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

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