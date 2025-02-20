Himachal: Shopkeepers affected by Kangra airport expansion to be rehabilitated

With the expansion project of Kangra airport at Gaggal underway, the district administration is planning to develop a market complex near the airport to rehabilitate shopkeepers affected by the project. The expansion project, which is underway, aims to increase the runway length of Kangra airport from the current 1,376 metres to 3,010 metres. (HT file)

Authorities have been instructed to identify and allocate suitable land for this purpose. The matter was discussed in a recent meeting held to review the airport expansion process that has gained momentum. According to officials, ₹350 crore so far has been disbursed among landowners.

Also, there is a proposal to construct 12-metre-wide roads all around the airport. Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Bairwa stated, “The airport expansion plan has been designed in such a way that a minimum number of people are displaced. Proper measures will be taken to support those affected, ensuring their interests are protected. They will also be given top priority in the rehabilitation process.”

During the meeting, officials were directed to provide compensation to eligible individuals as per regulations. They were also instructed to document panchayat properties affected by the airport expansion. Additionally, concerned officials were asked to record details of canals and roads within the expansion area.

“The expansion of Kangra airport will be a boon for Himachal Pradesh and its people in multiple ways. It will boost tourism and also create new employment opportunities. With the development of a larger airport, both big planes and cargo aircraft will be able to land here. This expansion is expected to generate large-scale employment opportunities for thousands of people in the region. Additionally, it will significantly increase the influx of tourists,” Bairwa said.

The expansion project, which is underway, aims to increase the runway length of Kangra airport from the current 1,376 metres to 3,010 metres. This extension is crucial for accommodating larger aircraft, such as the Airbus A320, which would enhance connectivity between the valley and other parts of the country.

The ability to accommodate bigger aircraft is expected to reduce travel costs on this route. Only six flights per day operate from the Kangra airport presently and due to the shorter runway, only 72-seater aircraft can land on the airstrip.