Himachal: Sirmaur police, STF seize assets worth 4 crore

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Sirmaur police and the Special Task Force (STF) have seized illegal assets worth approximately ₹4.41 crore belonging to drug trafficker Mahmood Ali and his drug syndicate, a spokesperson of the police department said on Wednesday.

Officials said that the action taken under the NDPS Act marks a significant achievement in the ongoing campaign against drug abuse. (File)

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The spokesperson said that the assets acquired by the accused comprising 12 small vehicles, one truck, and three houses were identified and seized. The case has been forwarded to the competent authority in New Delhi for further legal proceedings, the spokesperson informed.

Officials said that the action taken under the NDPS Act marks a significant achievement in the ongoing campaign against drug abuse. The police department said that multiple cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against Mahmood Ali and his associates in Himachal Pradesh and other states.

The main accused, Mahmood Ali, is currently detained at the Modern Central Jail, Nahan, under the PIT-NDPS Act.

“A detailed financial investigation uncovered that Mahmood Ali, along-with his family members and associates has amassed substantial illegal wealth through the interstate trafficking of opium, poppy husk and other narcotic substances. The investigation revealed that while the accused had a legitimate income of only ₹72,58,198 over the past six years, the total value of the assets they have acquired exceeded ₹4.41 crore,” the department said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The investigations have revealed that the drug syndicate was utilising shell companies such as M/s Bulbul Transport Company and M/s Bulbul Fruit Supplier to launder proceeds from drug trafficking and conceal illegal activities,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The investigations have revealed that the drug syndicate was utilising shell companies such as M/s Bulbul Transport Company and M/s Bulbul Fruit Supplier to launder proceeds from drug trafficking and conceal illegal activities,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

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The state police has appealed to the citizens of the state that they can contact 112 or inform their nearest police station to share any information regarding drugs with the police and the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential.