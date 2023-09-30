Himachal: Snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti district, Manali-Leh highway closed

The Manali-Leh highway was closed near Darcha after the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district got a fresh spell of snow on Friday night. Demul village received the season’s first snowfall in Spiti valley on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Mayank Chaudhary said on Saturday that snowfall was reported in Koksar, Baralacha La, Rohtang Pass, Shinkula and Jingjingbar, prompting the authorities to suspend traffic beyond Darcha.

“There has been snowfall at Chandertal and the district police have removed its check post from there. Locals and tourists are urged to avoid travel to the high-altitude glacial lake,” he said.

The SP said there has been continuous snowfall at Kunju Pass and people are advised to avoid taking the Koksar-Kaza road. “People must avoid going beyond Koksar or Losar till the weather improves,” he said.

Snowfall was reported from Keylong, Ghepan Peak, Mulkila, Neelkanth and Kugti Pass.

Jobrang panchayat urged devotees to avoid undertaking the Manimahesh Yatra via Kugti Pass.

The hill resort of Manali got 7mm of rainfall and Bhunter 0.7mm. The skies were overcast in the mid and high hills.

The snowfall brought down the mercury across the state.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri 6.7 degrees and Kappa 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Shimla, Dalhousie, Manali, Kufri and Narkanda recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees, 15.8 degrees, 14.2 degrees, 13.2 degrees and 11.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department has forecast rain and snow in the higher reaches till October 2.

