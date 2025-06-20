Himachal speaker invites CM to CPA India Region Zone-II annual conference

Annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-II will be held from June 30 to July 1 at Tapovan, Dharamshala. Himachal speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania (File)

Himachal Pradesh speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Friday extended a formal invitation to the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the inaugural ceremony.

Pathania informed that the conference will see participation from delegates representing Zone-II, which includes Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. Among the attendees will be the Lok Sabha speaker, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, speakers and deputy speakers of state legislative assemblies, Leaders of the Opposition, chief whips, and MLAs from member states.

In addition, speakers of Karnataka, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana have been invited as special guests.

Pathania said that the conference aims to promote meaningful dialogue on legislative procedures, democratic governance, and regional cooperation. He emphasised that the platform will facilitate the exchange of best practices and play a vital role in strengthening parliamentary institutions across the country.