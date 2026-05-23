Himachal studying Bengaluru urban development model for smart infra: Vikramaditya

Public works and urban development (PWD) minister of Himachal Pradesh Vikramaditya Singh on Friday held high-level meetings with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru to study Karnataka’s urban development framework and explore its adaptation for the hill state.

He said that senior officers from the PWDUD departments of Himachal Pradesh would soon visit Karnataka to study the successful urban development and infrastructure models being implemented there. (HT File)

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During the meeting, the two leaders held discussions on modern development models and ongoing projects being undertaken by the public works and urban development departments in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka. Particular emphasis was laid on infrastructure development, especially innovative road construction and road strengthening technologies being adopted in Karnataka.

Vikramaditya Singh expressed keen interest in studying the latest techniques used in Karnataka for road construction and maintenance so that suitable practices may be adopted to further improve road infrastructure in the hill state.

He said that senior officers from the PWDUD departments of Himachal Pradesh would soon visit Karnataka to study the successful urban development and infrastructure models being implemented there.

A detailed technical meeting was also held between Singh and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, who also handles Karnataka’s urban development portfolio. The discussions centred on the use of information technology in urban governance, traffic decongestion mechanisms, civic infrastructure financing and integrated public service delivery systems.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the deliberations focused on key aspects of Bengaluru’s urban development model, including intelligent traffic management systems, smart signalling networks, integrated command and control centres (ICCs), sustainable smart city infrastructure and urban challenge fund-based financing mechanisms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the deliberations focused on key aspects of Bengaluru’s urban development model, including intelligent traffic management systems, smart signalling networks, integrated command and control centres (ICCs), sustainable smart city infrastructure and urban challenge fund-based financing mechanisms. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking after the meeting, Singh said, “We are studying the Bengaluru model closely and examining how its successful components can be adapted to the unique geographical and ecological conditions of Himachal Pradesh,” Singh said.