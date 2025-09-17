Himachal suffered losses worth 20,000 cr in 3 yrs in rain-related disasters: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday the state has suffered losses worth nearly ₹20,000 crore in the last three years due to floods and rain-related disasters. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday the state has suffered losses worth nearly ₹ 20,000 crore in the last three years due to floods and rain-related disasters. (HT File)

Highlighting examples of faulty planning, Sukhu said constructions close to rivers and nullahs had worsened losses. “No government institution should be built within 100 metres of rivers and streams because they are changing their course. The Dharampur bus stand is a big example – built just 10–25 metres from the river – and it has suffered heavy damage again this year,” he pointed out.

He said that deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri visited disaster-affected areas of Dharampur of Mandi district and has informed that more than ₹6 crore damages have been sustained to the HRTC buses.

Sukhu while speaking to mediapersons said the latest spell of heavy rains has caused extensive damage across the state, “Last night there was heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. In Mandi district’s Sundernagar’s Nihari area, three people died, while two persons are reported missing in Kinnaur. In Kangra, 13 families have been shifted to shelter homes. Certainly, the retreating monsoon is causing destruction in the state.”

Attributing the increasing devastation to climate change and rising temperatures, Sukhu said, “In the past three years, disasters have caused damages of ₹20,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh. Our effort is to rebuild the homes of families who have lost everything, and to save lives and reduce deaths. To some extent, we have been successful.”

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sukhu said, “Central ministers were visiting the affected areas of the state merely to gain political mileage, but they should also announce relief packages from their respective ministries”.

He said that BJP leaders should urge the Prime Minister to release a special financial package for the state at the earliest, so that affected families could be provided financial assistance in time.

‘1,125 educational institutions affected due to torrential rains’

As many as 1,125 educational institutions have been affected due to the torrential rains this year that has resulted in estimated losses of ₹59.5 crores.

This was stated by education minister Rohit Thakur while chairing a review meeting with senior officers and deputy directors of School Education (Higher, Elementary and Quality Wing), on Tuesday.

The minister expressed concern over the extensive damage caused to schools by heavy rains, due to which, as of now 1,125 educational institutions have been affected and resulted in estimated losses of ₹59.5 crore. He said that in 2023, ₹51.13 crore was released for disaster-related repairs in 646 schools, while in 2025 (till September) ₹13.22 crore has been disbursed for 77 schools, with Mandi district receiving the highest share of 16.19 crore from 2023 to September 2025. Stressing the urgency of the situation, he directed that restoration work must be carried out on priority so that student’s academic activities were not hampered.

He directed that funds received under the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) be utilised judiciously, with priority to schools sustaining more than 75% damage.

Faulty drainage system led to landslide: Janartha

Congress MLA from Shimla Harish Janartha blamed the poor drainage and sewage management near Portmore Government School for the landslide that hit the hill state capital on Tuesday after heavy rains on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Janartha visited the landslide areas on Tuesday in Himland, leading to blocking of the Circular Road, considered Shimla’s lifeline, was also closed following the landslide at Himland. Though no casualty is reported so far.

“The drainage and sewage system of Portmore School is not properly maintained. Leakage and poor rainwater discharge arrangements contributed to this landslide,” Janartha said.