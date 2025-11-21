Himachal tax dept collects over 26k crore in three years

The state taxes and excise department has collected over ₹26,000 crore in three years, an official spokespersons said on Thursday. The figures show that revenue from GST, Excise, VAT, PGT and Other Taxes on Goods has been rising consistently since 2022-23, said the Himachal government spokesperson. (File)

The statement further said that the department has shown steady growth in revenue collection over the last three years and the department has collected over ₹26,000 crore. This includes ₹10,248.56 crore in the financial year 2023-24. The collection increased to ₹10,880.57 crore in 2024-25. He said that in the current financial year 2025-26, the department has collected ₹5,536.30 crore up to September 2025.

He said that these figures show that revenue from GST, Excise, VAT, PGT and Other Taxes on Goods has been rising consistently since 2022-23, due to better efficiency and improved compliance of the reforms of the state government.

He further added that the state government has introduced various reforms to strengthen the transparency and working of the department. It includes the auction-cum-tender system for the allotment of liquor vends in 2023-24 and 2024-25. This policy change helped the government increase its excise revenue, which rose from ₹2,147.04 crore in 2022-23 to ₹2,631.30 crore in 2023-24 and ₹2,776.41 crore in 2024-25.

The spokesperson further said that as per the budget announcements the state government introduced a milk cess on ₹10 per bottle of liquor. This brought an additional ₹144.84 crore in 2023-24 and ₹141.92 crore in 2024-25, which was being used to support milk production and help livestock farmers. A natural farming cess was also imposed from 2024-25 generating ₹24.62 crore to encourage natural farming in the state. For 2025-26, a WDA Cess (Children of Destitute Women and Disabled Parents) of ₹1.50 per bulk litre has been levied on the export of Indian and foreign liquor to support children of widowed or destitute women and disabled parents.

The department has also taken important steps in digital governance. The excise e-Governance Project launched in April 2023 now enables online issuance of passes and permits along with digital payment of all fees, said the spokesperson. In a long-pending administrative reform in January 2024 the department reorganised separate GST and excise wings to ensure better specialization, stronger enforcement and improved service delivery.

He said that to further help taxpayers, a new online application and mobile app were introduced in September 2024. These provide facilities such as e-registration, e-return filing for VAT and CST, online tax payment, e-declaration at check-posts, online issuance and verification of statutory forms and updated departmental information on the portal.